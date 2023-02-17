Peru's Buenaventura mine reopens as country attempts to regain stability

Peruvian miner Buenaventura said on Thursday it had restarted operations at its gold and silver Julcani mine after a nearly 10-day hiatus, citing the "support" of nearby communities. The reopening of one of Peru's largest mines comes the day after Machu Pichu reopened to tourists. Both had been forced to temporarily close due to intense protests in the Andean country following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo.

In a filing to the regulator, Buenaventura said it resumed work "thanks to joint work with the communities close to the unit (Julcani), who expressed their rejection of the acts of violence carried out." Buenaventura paused operations in Julcani after protesters entered and damaged part of its facilities, located in the Angaraes province, one of the hotbeds of unrest.

Protests and road blockades in the country are ongoing, though there has been relative calm in recent days. Julcani's temporary suspension came after attacks on Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine last month, while the crucial Las Bambas deposit, owned by China's MMG Ltd, was also forced to halt production at the beginning of February.

