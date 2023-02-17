Left Menu

Peru's Buenaventura mine reopens as country attempts to regain stability

Peruvian miner Buenaventura said on Thursday it had restarted operations at its gold and silver Julcani mine after a nearly 10-day hiatus, citing the "support" of nearby communities. The reopening of one of Peru's largest mines comes the day after Machu Pichu reopened to tourists.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 06:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 06:46 IST
Peru's Buenaventura mine reopens as country attempts to regain stability

Peruvian miner Buenaventura said on Thursday it had restarted operations at its gold and silver Julcani mine after a nearly 10-day hiatus, citing the "support" of nearby communities. The reopening of one of Peru's largest mines comes the day after Machu Pichu reopened to tourists. Both had been forced to temporarily close due to intense protests in the Andean country following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo.

In a filing to the regulator, Buenaventura said it resumed work "thanks to joint work with the communities close to the unit (Julcani), who expressed their rejection of the acts of violence carried out." Buenaventura paused operations in Julcani after protesters entered and damaged part of its facilities, located in the Angaraes province, one of the hotbeds of unrest.

Protests and road blockades in the country are ongoing, though there has been relative calm in recent days. Julcani's temporary suspension came after attacks on Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine last month, while the crucial Las Bambas deposit, owned by China's MMG Ltd, was also forced to halt production at the beginning of February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023