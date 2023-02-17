Left Menu

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits J-K's Katra

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 5.01 am today.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 06:47 IST
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits J-K's Katra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tremours were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra early morning on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 5.01 am today. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023