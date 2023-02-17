Left Menu

Japan's PM seeks to explain to public nuclear power extension -minister

Japan's Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed him to help deepen public understanding on an extension of nuclear power plant operations before the cabinet's approval.

Japan's government aims to submit a bill to parliament which will effectively allow extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants.

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

