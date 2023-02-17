Left Menu

Miscreants loot 22 lakh from Amritsar bank, probe underway

According to police, an armed goon entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the cashier, asking him to hand over the money while his accomplice waited outside, on a scooter.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 09:42 IST
Miscreants loot 22 lakh from Amritsar bank, probe underway
Amritsar DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified miscreants looted about Rs 22 lakh from a Punjab National Bank branch in Amritsar. According to police, an armed goon entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the cashier, asking him to hand over the money while his accomplice waited outside, on a scooter.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Thursday. "An armed man entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the cashier while his accomplice waited outside on a scooter. They fled with about Rs 22 lakh. An investigation is underway to catch the accused," said Amritsar DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar.

"Police reached the spot within 3-4 minutes. CCTV footage is being examined," he added. According to bank staff, the accused, wearing a cap and mask, entered the bank brandishing a pistol and held the cashier at gunpoint demanding money while his accomplice gave him instructions from outside. They fled after looting the bank.

There was no security guard at the bank during the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023