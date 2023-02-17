"Why silent": BJP leader questions DMK's tight-lipped over death of Army jawan Prabhu

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Khushbu Sundar on Thursday launched a series of attacks on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the death of Army jawan Prabhu allegedly by a DMK councillor. She questioned the ruling party over remaining silent on the issue and alleged that DMK believe in goondaism.

The incident pertains to February 8, a DMK Councillor, Chinnasamy (50) along with his accomplices allegedly beaten up a 33-year-old army personnel Prabhu, leading to his death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri. According to police, the deceased had an argument with Chinnasamy over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house in the Pochampalli area.

The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day. Based on Prabhakaran's complaint, Krishnagiri Police on Wednesday arrested the main accused Chinnasamy and nine others including Chinnasamy's son Rajapandi.

Condemning the incident, the BJP leader said that such incidents are not acceptable. "Everyone in DMK including Chief Minister MK Stalin and even the DMK councillor, who is responsible for the death of Lansnaik Prabhu, sleep well peacefully at night because we have brave soldiers like Lance Naik Prabhu at the borders, safeguarding us," she said, adding that beating them up to an extent, where we lose them is something which is not acceptable.

Questioning the silence of DMK leaders and police, she said, "the police were quiet for a week, and to date despite losing the brave soldier, the CM as well as no body from DMK has spoken about it. Only when BJP took up the issue and raised its voice, the police came forward and gave a statement." "What were they doing from last week?" she added. Taking aim at the police, she said, "on whose behest they [the police] have been working."

"The police is an independent body and should work in the same way and not at the behest of the political party which rules the state and it was clearly seen that the action was not taken as he was a DMK councillor. He had an upper hand and was supported," she added. Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Prabhu's brother Prabhakar alleged that his Prabhu was attacked with a steel rod and knife.

"I was beaten by 6-7 people. After that, my brother who died was beaten up by a steel rod and knife. He was in ICU for 6 days but eventually passed away," said Prabhakar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)