IAF's Eastern Air Command inducts heavy machinery in Arunachal Pradesh

Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force has inducted heavy machinery in an inaccessible terrain in Arunachal Pradesh to aid Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). In a tweet, Eastern Air Command IAF said, "EAC provided a major boost to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) on 15 Feb by inducting heavy machinery in very inaccessible terrain in Arunachal Pradesh".

"IAF Chinooks, flown by the specially cleared crew, have thus contributed significantly to augment road connectivity and infrastructure in the North East," it said. On January 12, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that there has been a 'slight increase' in the number of Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"There is a slight increase in the number of troops [by China] opposite our Eastern command. We are keeping a close watch on the movements," General Manoj Pande told reporters in January. "In a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), we have been able to prevent any attempts by (the) adversary to unilaterally change the status quo in a robust manner," General Pande had said.

Without naming China, the Army Chief further said that they have been able to prevent all attempts to change the status quo (on the LAC) in a robust manner Notably, in December 2022, a clash took place near Yangtse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh amid the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

Along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the sources claimed. (ANI)

