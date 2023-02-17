Left Menu

Assam: 3 killed, six injured in road mishap in Dhemaji district

At least three people including a minor were killed and six others injured in a road mishap in Assam's Dhemaji district, informed officials on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 10:51 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The incident took place at Telam Lakhipathar area near Jonai in Dhemaji district on Thursday.

As per reports, a four wheeler hit one motorcycle, one scooty and a bicycle. A police officer of Dhemaji district said, "One person died on spot and two others including a minor girl succumbed to their injuries at hospital."

As per police, six others were also injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital. Further details are awaited. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

