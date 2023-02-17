Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests woman for extorting money on false rape allegations, Rs 20 lakh seized

The police in its statement said that the woman lacked employment and hence planned the entire conspiracy with two more persons.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 11:10 IST
Delhi Police arrests woman for extorting money on false rape allegations, Rs 20 lakh seized
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A thirty-six-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a person in the national capital after falsely accusing him of raping a lady known to her, the Delhi Police said on Friday mentioning that man was under police custody soon after the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in the matter earlier this month. The arrested woman has been identified as Madhu, 36, who along with her husband and another woman [known to her] strategised the plan to extort money from one Sunil Sharma [man lodged in jail on rape charges] as they lacked money.

The police in its statement said that the woman lacked employment and hence planned the entire conspiracy with two more persons. She had also demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom money from Sunil's family to withdraw the complainant, which was eventually negotiated and fixed for Rs 20 lakhs, it added.

During the negotiation, Sunil's family recorded the entire conversation and handed it over to the police, after which it lodged the FIR and probed the matter. On Thursday, the "so-called victim" and Madhu called the complainant [a member of Sunil's family] to Madhu Vihar with the ransom money, however, the latter refused to give money until the person who actually registered the case against Sunil arrived there. "After this, she came to the spot in an auto and said that the money should rather be given to Madhu and refrained from getting off the three-wheeler and left. The police caught Madhu right after she tried fleeing from the spot taking ransom money of Rs 20 lakh," the police statement said further.

The search for the other girl in the matter is currently underway. The case pertains to February 8, when the absconding woman [known to arrested Madhu] filed a 'false' rape case against Sunil Sharma at the Shakarpur Police Station in east Delhi and despite repeated efforts of the officials, she did not agree to record her statement in court under CrPC section 164.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023