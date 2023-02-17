Delhi Police arrests woman for extorting money on false rape allegations, Rs 20 lakh seized

A thirty-six-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a person in the national capital after falsely accusing him of raping a lady known to her, the Delhi Police said on Friday mentioning that man was under police custody soon after the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in the matter earlier this month. The arrested woman has been identified as Madhu, 36, who along with her husband and another woman [known to her] strategised the plan to extort money from one Sunil Sharma [man lodged in jail on rape charges] as they lacked money.

The police in its statement said that the woman lacked employment and hence planned the entire conspiracy with two more persons. She had also demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom money from Sunil's family to withdraw the complainant, which was eventually negotiated and fixed for Rs 20 lakhs, it added.

During the negotiation, Sunil's family recorded the entire conversation and handed it over to the police, after which it lodged the FIR and probed the matter. On Thursday, the "so-called victim" and Madhu called the complainant [a member of Sunil's family] to Madhu Vihar with the ransom money, however, the latter refused to give money until the person who actually registered the case against Sunil arrived there. "After this, she came to the spot in an auto and said that the money should rather be given to Madhu and refrained from getting off the three-wheeler and left. The police caught Madhu right after she tried fleeing from the spot taking ransom money of Rs 20 lakh," the police statement said further.

The search for the other girl in the matter is currently underway. The case pertains to February 8, when the absconding woman [known to arrested Madhu] filed a 'false' rape case against Sunil Sharma at the Shakarpur Police Station in east Delhi and despite repeated efforts of the officials, she did not agree to record her statement in court under CrPC section 164.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

