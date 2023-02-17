Left Menu

Russian rouble slides past 75 vs dollar to near 10-month low

The Russian rouble fell past 75 to the dollar on Friday, extending a recent weakening trend sparked by embargoes on Russian oil products and the steady recovery of imports, which has raised demand for foreign currency. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,147.3 points.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 12:42 IST
Russian rouble slides past 75 vs dollar to near 10-month low
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble fell past 75 to the dollar on Friday, extending a recent weakening trend sparked by embargoes on Russian oil products and the steady recovery of imports, which has raised demand for foreign currency. At 0706 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 75.15, falling to 75.2525 earlier in the session, its weakest mark since April 25.

It had lost 0.1% to trade at 79.99 versus the euro and shed 0.3% against the yuan to 10.90 . The Russian currency may face further headwinds as EU leaders discuss a new batch of sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, with politicians, military leaders and Russian banks expected to be targeted.

Russia's finance ministry on Friday said it was sticking with plans to post a budget deficit of no more than 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, despite towering spending and slumping energy revenues contributing to a huge shortfall in January. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.3% at $84.0 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower. Sinara Investment Bank analysts said stocks could see a moderate decline before the weekend, with buyers unlikely to show much interest before President Vladimir Putin's annual showcase address to parliament, scheduled for Feb. 21.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6% to 901.4 points, hitting a 10-month low. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,147.3 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023