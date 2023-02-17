Caledonia Mining reports fatality at Zimbabwe gold mine
Reuters | Harare | Updated: 17-02-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Caledonia Mining Corporation on Friday reported a fatality at its Blanket gold mine in Gwanda, Zimbabwe, after a blasting accident.
The accident took place on the afternoon of Feb.16 and related to secondary blasting, Caledonia said in a statement, adding that the incident was being investigated by the relevant Zimbabwe authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Caledonia Mining Corporation
- Zimbabwe
- Caledonia
- Feb.16
- Gwanda
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Indies in control on rain-shortened 1st day vs Zimbabwe
Cricket-Century for Ballance on Zimbabwe debut against West Indies
Zimbabwe's Gary Ballance becomes second player to score Test centuries for two countries
Cricket-Century for Ballance on Zimbabwe debut against West Indies
Zimbabwe and India are strong partners-- Raj Modi, Zimbabwe's Trade Minister