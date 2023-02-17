Caledonia Mining reports fatality at Zimbabwe gold mine

Caledonia Mining Corporation on Friday reported a fatality at its Blanket gold mine in Gwanda, Zimbabwe, after a blasting accident.

The accident took place on the afternoon of Feb.16 and related to secondary blasting, Caledonia said in a statement, adding that the incident was being investigated by the relevant Zimbabwe authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)