Aluminium futures fall on low demand

Aluminium prices on Friday fell by Rs 1.55 to Rs 210.65 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February declined marginally by Rs 1.55 or 0.73 per cent to Rs 210.65 per kg in 2,563 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)