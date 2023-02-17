Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 14:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aluminium prices on Friday fell by Rs 1.55 to Rs 210.65 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February declined marginally by Rs 1.55 or 0.73 per cent to Rs 210.65 per kg in 2,563 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.

