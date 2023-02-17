Left Menu

"Culprits wouldn't be spared": Rajasthan minister vows strict action against culprits after charred skeletons found in Haryana

"Police is on its toes to nab the perpetrators of this crime," the state minister told reporters at the state congress office.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 14:17 IST
Rajasthan state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a dig at BJP-ruled states of UP, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh over the law and order issue, State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Friday said Rajasthan police is on its toes to nab the culprits and vowed a strict action a day after two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana. State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas reached Bharatpur after speaking to the media earlier about the incident.

Pratap Singh earlier said Rajasthan's law and order situation is better than Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. "Police is on its toes to nab the perpetrators of this crime," the state minister told reporters at the state congress office.

"Strictest action will be taken against the culprits," the minister assured. Minister Khachariawas said that the culprits of every major incident in Rajasthan had been punished severely. "Police have opened the case immediately. "Culprits Will not be spared".

A day after two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana, the Rajasthan Police on Friday said special teams have been formed to nab suspects based on an FIR filed by a family in Rajasthan alleging that the deceased had been kidnapped from the state's Bharatpur district. "A missing report of two men was filed in Gopalgarh Police Station in Bharatpur on Wednesday. The mobile phones of the two men were found switched off and when we started our search for them we were told that they were in a Bolero car and had been kidnapped and violently assaulted," Gaurav Srivastava, Inspector General, Bharatpur Range, Rajasthan said.

Srivastava said that the SUV with the same engine and chasis number (exclusive identification number allotted to all the vehicles) was found in a burnt condition in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani district and there were two charred bodies found inside. "Identification of the bodies would be done only after a DNA analysis," IG Srivastava said."Special teams formed to nab those named in FIR filed by the family who is claiming the victims are Junaid and Nasir who were kidnapped. Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him," IG, Bharatpur Range said.

No one has been detained in this case so far, the official added. Police said a special team has been deployed to round up a few suspects named in the FIR filed in Rajasthan. (ANI)

