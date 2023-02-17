J-K: Meet 2 cricket commentators who are making it big with their "dazzling" voice

For cricket lovers, cricket is incomplete without commentary. In fact, commentary doubles entertainment for spectators. These days the cricket commentary of two cricket commentators, Munawar Tanveer and Nazir ahmad sheikh has taken the internet by storm. With their commentary skills, they are drawing parallels with famous cricket commentators Michael Atherton and Sunil Gavaskar respectively.

Munawar Tanveer and Nazir ahmad sheikh are official commentators of JKSportstime (Facebook Page), whose latest video has crossed more than 1 million views on Facebook so far. Munawar Tanveer, an English commentator, is a famous name in Kashmir among cricket lovers for his commentary skills and has attracted thousands of youths to the game so far.

Tanveer, who hails from North Kashmir's Kupwara district, was passionate about cricket commentary since his school days. In those days, not every middle-class household could afford to own a TV set, he would remain glued to the radio whenever there was an international cricket match. Such was his passion to hear cricket commentary that sometimes he would carry a radio along in his bag to school. Tanveer recollected a childhood memory and said "One day when our teacher was teaching us. I furtively fished out a transistor set on the back seat of the classroom and in the middle of class there came a loud sound " Yea Laga BSNL ka chowka connecting India". The irritated teacher rushed directly to me. He opened my bag and found a transistor set in it, which I had carried to listen in the commentary. He promptly snatched the transistor and later return it with a warning".

"I started commentating in local matches since my childhood days only," he said. A graduate of Botany, Tanveer said he is inspired by famous commentators like prakash Wakankar and Milind Wagle. He joined JKSportstime as a commentator way back in November 2020, whereby lakhs of people hear and appreciate his commentary.

Tanveer's ability to say the right words at the right moment in such a flawless manner leaves the listeners with no choice but to appreciate his skills. His voice modulation is perfect. His perfect pauses, pitch and stress to certain words always make the listener's experience joyful. Another cricket commentating gem is Nazir Ahmad sheikh, who commentates in Urdu and Hindi. He is being applauded by cricket lovers from across Kashmir.

Sheikh hails from Balkoor Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. He has done his post-graduation from Kashmir university and works as a private teacher in a local school. Dar started his commentary journey some five years back and since then he has been commentating in almost every nook and corner of the valley. Nazir who is a currently Commentator of Jksportstime sets a mobile camera on a tripod and begins rallying live commentary of local cricket matches, which is watched by thousands of people live. Even those who do not know about cricket are "awestruck" by his fluency and "beautiful voice".Listeners really enjoy his eloquent commentary.

Nazir's Impeccable Hindi diction, choice of words, and voice modulation make the commentary absorbing. "I really feel blessed that people actually appreciate my work and I thank them for all your support. I'm very blessed that I have met a lot of people and I have been to many tournaments, but I would have liked to be given more opportunities to prove myself. " Nazir said.

