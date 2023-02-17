UK's Ofgem to almost double COVID-19 cost allowance for energy suppliers
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British energy market regulator Ofgem said on Friday it will almost double the allowance it grants energy suppliers to recover some of the bad debt costs from the COVID-19 pandemic when it sets the next price cap.
The pandemic left many customers in Britain not being able to pay their energy bills in full and created additional debt-related costs for companies, Ofgem said.
These costs were found to be greater than previously expected and therefore Ofgem will set an additional adjustment allowance of 12.02 pounds ($14.34), taking the allowance to 30.01 pounds per customer.
