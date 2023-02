BRIEF-UK's OFGEM Says To Almost Double COVID-19 Cost Allowance For Energy Suppliers

OFGEM:

* TO SET ADJUSTMENT ALLOWANCE OF £12.02 PER TYPICAL DUAL FUEL CREDIT CUSTOMER WHICH WILL BE RECOVERED OVER 12 MTHS FROM APRIL 2023 - MARCH 2024

* DECIDED TO PAUSE PRACTICE OF ANNUALLY REVIEWING METHODOLOGY BEHIND ESTIMATES OF CHANGES IN SMART METERING COSTS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)