KOLKATA JAGGERY & SUGAR PRICES
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, Feb.17(PTI): JAGGERY : (All rates are in Rs./quintal & including GST) Tin Gur : 3300.00-3650.00 Packet Gur(Laddo) :3500.00 Chakki Gur : 4000.00-4300.00 ---- SUGAR : Medium-30 : 3850.00-3900.00 Small-30 : 3750.00-3800.00 Large-30 : 4160.00 ----
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Feb.17PTI
- Tin Gur
- Kolkata
- Chakki Gur
- Rs./quintal &
Advertisement