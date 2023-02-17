KOLKATA JAGGERY & SUGAR PRICES

Kolkata, Feb.17(PTI): JAGGERY : (All rates are in Rs./quintal & including GST) Tin Gur : 3300.00-3650.00 Packet Gur(Laddo) :3500.00 Chakki Gur : 4000.00-4300.00 ---- SUGAR : Medium-30 : 3850.00-3900.00 Small-30 : 3750.00-3800.00 Large-30 : 4160.00 ----

