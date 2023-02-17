KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:49 IST
Kolkata, Feb.17(PTI): (All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2800.00 Per 15 Kg.
Mustard Oil :Rs.2100.00-Rs.2200.00 Per 15 Kg.
Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.2100.00 Per 15 Kg.
Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.14,000.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.12,800.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.10,200.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.10,300.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.5900.00 Per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1510.00-1700.00 Per 15 Kg.
