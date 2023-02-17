Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das terms Adani-Hindenburg issue as biggest financial scam in country

Making a fresh attack at the Centre on Adani-Hindenburg, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das termed it as the most burning issue as well as the biggest financial scam in the country. A financial scam of this size did not take place till date and in this connection, Congress leaders are addressing media in 23 prominent cities under 'Hum Adani Ke Hai Kaun' campaign, said the senior Congress leader while addressing a press conference in Raipur on Friday.

"Ever since the Modi government came to power, it first showed dreams and then went on weakening the human resources. Unemployment is at peak in India. To divert people's attention, BJP is drawing the focus of the public on divisive issues but Rahul Gandhi has done the work of uniting people through Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Bhakta Charan Das. People wanted to know why BJP attempted to damage the parliamentary process, he said, adding that Congress will keep fighting if Adani fraudulently grows from the wealth of the public.

The Prime Minister should give an explanation on Hindenburg report, said the former Union Minister. "We are not against someone rising from 609th place to the second rank in the list of world richest people. But, we are certainly against the government sponsored private monopolies as they are against the interest of the public. In particular, we are against the monopolies of a person, who is facing allegations of having objectionable relationships with tax haven countries as well as fraud as well as corruption, taking advantage of our international goodwill and national resources," said the Congress leader.

He further added, "We wanted to know why the Modi government is afraid to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe this issue, even though they have a majority in both the houses of parliament." Attacking the Prime Minister over his promise on black money, Das said that he wanted to know who is the owner of money coming to India from shell companies operating through tax haven countries.

Over the years, PM Modi misused agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, to intimidate his political as well as ideological rivals, alleged the former Union Minister, elaborating that the agencies were also misused to punish the corporate houses that were not in the financial interest of his capitalist friends. What SEBI was doing when this forgery was taking place, questioned the Congress leader.

In a very short span of time, Adani Group has become the largest operator of airports in India, he said and further added that today, Adani Group controls 13 ports and terminals, which account for 30 percent of India's port capacity and 40 percent of total container movement. Is it practical for the country's national security that a company, which is facing serious allegations of money laundering and dealing with shell companies abroad, to allow holding prominence in a strategic sector, he questioned.

The Modi government may have controlled all government agencies and institutions like CAG, CBI and others in the last nine years, but the truth will always emerge, it cannot be suppressed by using ED and CBI, he said. This is just the beginning, many more hidden secrets of BJP will be exposed in the time to come, he said. (ANI)

