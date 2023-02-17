"Names of Bajrang Dal members being dragged unnecessarily..." VHP Joint Gen Secy on Bharatpur incident

A day after two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana, Union Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain on Friday said that the names of Bajrang Dal members are unnecessarily being dragged in the case. Jain's reactions came in the backdrop of allegations against Bajranj Dal members of involvement in the case.

Terming the incident in Haryana's Loharu as unfortunate, Jain said, "two cow smugglers are missing from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, on whom several cases of cow smuggling are already going on. Of them, the brother of one cow smuggler has suspected prominent names of Bajrang Dal." He said that police should not hold anyone responsible only on the basis of suspicion.

"The role of the Rajasthan government in such cases has always been influenced by vote bank politics, it has been proved in many cases earlier also. Even as a political agenda, the name of Bajrang Dal is being dragged unnecessarily, which cannot be considered fair in any way," he added. Earlier on Thursday morning, two skeletons were found in a charred SUV in the Loharu area of Bhiwani district.

After investigations, it was revealed that the charred bodies belonged to two Bharatpur-based residents, Junaid and Nasir, who were allegedly kidnapped. "One of the victims Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him," IG, Bharatpur Range, Srivastava said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today condemned the incident and assured strict action against the perpetrators. He added that one accused has been taken into custody and the search is on for the remaining accused.

Rajasthan Police also said that special teams have been formed to nab suspects based on an FIR filed by a family of victims alleging that the deceased were kidnapped from the state's Bharatpur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)