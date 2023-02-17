Left Menu

Coromandel International develops nanotechnology-based fertilizer

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:19 IST
Coromandel International develops nanotechnology-based fertilizer

Agriculture solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has developed a nanotechnology based fertilizer, Nano DAP from its research and development centre at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the company said on Friday.

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group company said it has been conducting extensive field studies on product efficacy, biosafety and toxicity for the launch of Nano DAP in different agro-climatic zones with various agricultural universities.

''Application with the government for the commercial release of Nano DAP is in the advanced stage of approval,'' the company said in a statement here.

Coromandel International Ltd is setting up a greenfield facility in Andhra Pradesh and plans to launch the product this year, it said.

''Nano DAP will go a long way in driving sustainability of Indian farms through improving nutrient uptake, lowering water consumption and minimising environmental losses,'' executive vice-chairman Arun Alagappan said.

The usage of Nano DAP would make the farm economics more attractive and can drive sustainable usage and site-specific nutrient applications, he said.

''I would like to thank the government for its continuous guidance, extending policy and regulatory support and providing the requisite impetus for adoption of new technologies in farming,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023