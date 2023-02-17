During Karnataka budget presentation, former CM Siddaramaiah accuses BJP govt of not fulfilling promises

Leader of the Opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders in Karnataka Assembly during Budget presentation wore flowers on their ears alleging that BJP govt has cheated people by not fulfilling promises. "The BJP government has cheated the people of Karnataka. They fooled the people by not fulfilling the promises made in the previous budget and the promises made in the 2018 manifesto," said Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, ahead of the state budget session for 2023-24, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led state government, saying the party does not have any agenda to focus on people. Speaking to reporters ahead of the state budget session, Shivkumar claimed that 50 per cent of the works that were announced in the last budget have not been completed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that he would present a budget that would focus on farmers and the poor. Bommai also slammed Congress over its election promise to provide 200 units of electricity free of cost and said, "Congress is on the brink of collapse. ESCOMs are in debt because of the grand old party offering freebies."

"Congress is misleading people by announcing freebies and has stated that they will give Rs 9,000 crore for schemes but they will remain only words and will not be implemented by them," Bommai had said earlier. (ANI)

