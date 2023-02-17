Left Menu

G20: Delhi govt to give facelift to Ring Road stretch from IP flyover to Hanuman Setu

The Delhi government has approved a project worth Rs 23 crore for the beautification and maintenance of a 4.60-km stretch on the Ring Road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:21 IST
G20: Delhi govt to give facelift to Ring Road stretch from IP flyover to Hanuman Setu
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has approved a project worth Rs 23 crore for the beautification and maintenance of a 4.60-km stretch on the Ring Road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu. The stretch includes memorials such as Rajghat, which are visited by national and international dignitaries, and hence need smooth roads for commuting.

The project has been taken up on priority by the Public Works Department (PWD) in view of the preparations for G20, which will see visitors from all over the world. While approving the project, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour for all of us to host the G20 in Delhi. In view of the preparations for G20, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working in mission mode to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to all."

"The work of beautification and strengthening of the road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu will be done by PWD on Ring Road, as well as special attention will be paid to the landscaping of roadsides," Sisodia added. The project includes the maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones/railings, etc.

To ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters, all the standards of safety and security will be followed during the construction of roads. The project will also include developing facilities such as plantation on central verges and roadsides, and maintenance of streetlights and footpaths.

The 4.60-km road is one of the most important roads in Delhi and houses the memorials of all former Prime Ministers of India and Mahatma Gandhi, which are visited by various national and international dignitaries along with a large number of tourists. In view of the G20 summit, people from all over the world are likely to visit them. In such a situation, the government will give a new look to this extremely important road stretch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023