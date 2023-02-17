Chhattisgarh: BJP stages massive protest against killing of party workers by Naxals

Protesting against the killing of BJP workers in insurgency-hit Bastar region and deteriorating law and order situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a 'Chakka Jam' across the state. The protest was staged at around 400 places in 78 assembly constituencies across the state, including prominent places in the state capital Raipur.

Former Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh, the party's state president Arun Sao, MP Sunil Sonu, former minister Rajesh Munat and other prominent leaders registered their active participation in the protest at separate locations in Raipur. "We have been continuously raising the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Chhattisgarh. Neither the state capital nor Bilaspur is safe. The incident of shooting is taking place in broad daylight. Murder, rape, and abduction are taking place in the state and the government is sitting idle," said the party state president Arun Sao.

Within one month, four prominent workers of the party in Bastar region were murdered brutally and this indicates that Congress is conspiring to suppress the voice of opposition in Chhattisgarh, alleged Sao. In the backdrop of this situation, to ensure that this bloodbath should stop and peace be established in Chhattisgarh, BJP organized two-hour-long 'Chakka Jam' in 78 constituencies across the state, he said.

Terming the protest as historic and successful, Sao said that now the government should wake up and discharge its constitutional obligation. If the government will not wake up, BJP will launch a massive agitation, he added.

Recently, a local BJP leader, Sagar Sahu was shot dead by two unidentified persons at his home in Chhota Dongar village in Narayanpur district on February 10. Sahu was the vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP. According to the preliminary information, the two unidentified persons came on a bike and barged into the leader's house, and shot him with AK47. The injured BJP leader was rushed to Chhote Dongar health centre, and was later referred to a district hospital in Narayanpur where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

