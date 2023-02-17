Left Menu

Sessions court acquits terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda in 1997 Rohtak blast case

Tunda, lodged in Ajmer Central Jail, was produced through video conferencing in the court.

ANI | Updated: 18-02-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 22:32 IST
Sessions court acquits terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda in 1997 Rohtak blast case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court in Haryana's Rohtak acquitted terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda, who was considered to be a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, in the Rohtak 1997 twin bomb blast case on the grounds of lack of evidence in the case. Court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajkumar Yadav pronounced the verdict.

Tunda, lodged in Ajmer Central Jail, was produced through video conferencing in the court. He is lodged in Rajasthan's Ajmer Central Jail in the 1996 Sonipat Bomb Blast case. He is convicted and serving life imprisonment in the case. However, Tunda was acquitted in the 1997 Panipat bomb blast.

"There were two cases against him. The court acquitted him in both. Police couldn't prove any of the allegations they had levelled against him. These blasts took place in 1997," said Vineet Verma, Abdul Karim Tunda's lawyer. In 1997, the first blast took place in the vegetable market and the second blast on Qila Road Lal Masjid, in which seven-eight people were injured.

Tunda, who was arrested from the Nepal border in 2013, was taken by the Rohtak Police on a production warrant from the Delhi Police and since then the hearing in the case was going on in court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023