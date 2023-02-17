Left Menu

CM Bommai's budget strikes fine balance between financial prudence and welfare of people: Karnataka Minister

K Sudhakar said, "The budget outlines CM Basavaraj Bommai's vision of 'NavaKarnataka for Nava Bharata' and gives wings to aspirations of all sections of society. As described by PM Narendra Modi this is 'Kartavya Kaal' or time for duty and CM Bommai's Budget will take the nectar of development to all."

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said that the budget strikes a fine balance between financial prudence and welfare of people and it will take "nectar of development" to all, stated an official release. K Sudhakar said, "The budget outlines CM Basavaraj Bommai's vision of 'NavaKarnataka for Nava Bharata' and gives wings to aspirations of all sections of society. As described by PM Narendra Modi this is 'Kartavya Kaal' or time for duty and CM Bommai's Budget will take the nectar of development to all."

The budget has focussed on every sector be it agriculture, education, health, industry and empowerment. The increase in interest-free loans to farmers from 3 lakhs to 5 lakhs, Rs 100 crores for transportation of school children, allocation of 9,698 crores for development of Bengaluru, Rs.6000 per year for women will go a long way in enhancing the ease of living for all sections of the society. It is commendable that despite the election year, CM has not compromised on fiscal discipline by announcing populist schemes. CM has struck a fine balance between financial prudence and welfare and has consolidated the growth momentum through this budget, Sudhakar said. He said that the health sector had got a lot of emphasis on budget. The announcement to establish critical care blocks in Bagalkote, Yadgiri, Ramanagar and other district hospitals, Rs 25 crore for expansion of Brain Health initiative across the state, enhancement of dialysis service to 1 lakh cycles, 'vatsalya' scheme for screening of children under 6 years, establishment of labs in 129 taluk and district centres, Rs 720 crore for Aspirational Blocks will go a long way in further strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the state.

He further said, "Sidlaghatta is home to Asia's second largest Silk market. CM in his budget has announced that a high-tech silk cocoon market will be built at the cost of Rs 75 crore. This will immensely benefit the farmers of Kolar and Chikkaballapur. The Budget has allocated Rs 10 crore for 32 new reeling units, Rs 12 crore for shredders and many progressive initiatives for the silk sector. I thank CM for the renewed thrust on the silk sector." To assist grape farmers, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to undertake various programs under Karnataka Wine Board.

"I am grateful to CM for this as this will greatly aid grape farmers of Chikkaballapura. CM has laid out a vision to make KC Valley project water useful for irrigation through tertiary processing measures. The setting up of the international standard hi-tech flower market in Chikkaballapur fulfils a long-standing demand of our flower growers," he added. (ANI)

