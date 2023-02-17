Left Menu

"My number was cloned to give call to Mumbai police of threatening bomb blast in Mira Bhayandar", NCP leader Yashwant Mane

In a Mira Bhayandar bomb blast call case Nationalist Congress Party MLA Yashwant Mane has written a letter to Mumbai police on Friday and alleged that his number was cloned to make the call.

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Yashwant Mane wrote a letter to Mumbai police on Friday and alleged that his number was cloned to make the call regarding threatening bomb blast in Mira Bhayandar in Thane district. In the letter, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Yashwant Mane said, "My number was cloned and information was given about a bomb blast in the Mira Bhayandar area to the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai police on February 12. I request Mumbai police investigate the matter of the Mira Bhayandar bomb blast call case carefully."

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Yashwant Mane further stated, "I have not made any call regarding the bomb blast. On February 13, I was not in Maharashtra and was in Madhya Pradesh." NCP leader further alleged that the accused cloned his mobile number through technical help.

Earlier on February 12, the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police received a call threatening of a possible bomb blast in Mira-Bhaydar. According to the police the caller was identified as Yashwant Mane who dialled the top cop and asked the police to send personnel to Mira-Bhaydar immediately.

When the officer questioned him further, he disconnected the phone using abusive words following which the Joint Commissioner alerted the Mumbai Police Control. The Mumbai police have registered the case against an unknown person under sections 182(B), 419, 505(1), 505(2) and 506 of IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

