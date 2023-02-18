Left Menu

Centre notifies appointment of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday issued a notification in regard to the appointment of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra is presently a Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court. He has previously served as Acting Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court and Judge of Orissa High Court.

The notification stated that, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, to be the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. On December 13, 2022, the Supreme Court Collegium has sent the recommendation of Sanjay Kumar Mishra's name to the Central Government, after which Sanjay Kumar Mishra for the new Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

In 2009, Mishra was elevated as a judge of the Orissa High Court, after which he was transferred to the Uttarakhand High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

