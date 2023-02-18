Left Menu

MP: Kubereshwar Dham devotees spend night at railway platforms, petrol pumps; video goes viral

One of the devotees, who arrived here from Maharashtra, Sadanand said that no arrangements were made. The police administration completely failed. They walked on foot for 10 kms, neither there was a bus nor any other arrangements. They had to sleep under the open sky.

A large number of devotees arriving to visit Kathavachak (storyteller) Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district were spotted sleeping at railway platforms, at petrol pumps and in farmlands. A video that went viral on social media showed devotees sleeping at railway station platforms.

One of the devotees, who arrived here from Maharashtra, Sadanand said that no arrangements were made at the Kubereshwar Dham and the police and the administration had completely failed them. He claimed that devotees were forced to walk on foot for 10 kilometers with neither bus or any other mode of transport being made available. They had to sleep under the open sky. It was said that all the arrangements would be there, free buses would be there for transporting but nothing was there.

Earlier on Thursday, a 50-year-old woman died allegedly after suffering a cardiac arrest at Kubereshwar Dham. The woman had come to Sehore to attend Rudraksh Mahotsav and Shiv Mahapuran Katha being organised at the Kubereshwar Dham. Notably, a large number of devotees thronged to the Kubereshwar Dham for the Rudraksh Mahotsav and the Shiv Mahapuran Katha. A heavy traffic jam was seen around 10 kilometres on the Bhopal-Indore highway on Thursday.

Due to heavy traffic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also cancelled his visit to the Kubereshwar Dham. The situation became such that on one side of the road, queues of vehicles were seen while on the other side, there was crowd of devotees . A large number of devotees were seen walking on foot on the road to reach the Dham.

The people who were stuck on the highway expressed their anger and blamed the administration and the government for the mismanagement. (ANI)

