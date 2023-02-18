Left Menu

Delhi police arrest 17-year-old in connection to several robberies

The apprehended minor belonged to a gang of teenagers who allegedly fired upon innocent people just to assert their dominance in the area and gain notoriety. All members of the gang are reportedly juveniles, officials said.

A 17-year-old youth has been apprehended for allegedly being involved in several cases of robbery reported in and around Delhi, the police said on Friday. The apprehended minor belonged to a gang of teenagers who allegedly fired upon innocent people just to assert their dominance in the area and gain notoriety. All members of the gang are reportedly juveniles, officials said.

Before committing the crimes, the teenagers used to go live on Instagram and brag about their plans to commit future crimes Their Instagram ids have also suffixed with Section 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. According to Police, technical and human surveillance was launched in the area of Shiv Vihar in Delhi. After enormous efforts, the team got a clue about the exact location of the culprits. However, on seeing the police, the culprits tried to escape from the spot. Two of them succeeded but one Juvenile was apprehended.

The group had, on February 13, opened fire at a person just to gain notoriety and thereafter robbed a scooty from another person and fled from the spot. The apprehensions made by police thus helped, they said. According to Police, the gang was planning to kill a person as one of their members had been beaten up by him.

"The timely apprehension by police saved the life of that person," the police said. The gang was so desperate that they fired upon police in Bhajanpura Police Station area and fled the spot.

The apprehended juvenile has been accused of killing a person named Himanshu Sapat on November 15, 2021 in the Karawal Nagar Police Station area. He was apprehended and sent to observation home and his associate was sent to Judicial Custody. The case against the juvenile has been disposed of by the Juvenile Justice board but the case against the major co-accused is pending trial.

After coming out on bail, he along with Atul and Anshul Bharwa killed a person named Sangam, who was a resident of Shiv Vihar. He was again apprehended and sent to the Juvenile Justice Board and he was released from home on December 2022. Thereafter, he and his associated have been continuously involved in violent crimes in North-Eastern Delhi, said officials. (ANI)

