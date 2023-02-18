Nikki, Sahil not just live-in partners but married, says Delhi Police; constable among 5 arrested

In yet another revelation in the Nikki Yadav murder case, Delhi Police on Saturday said that the accused Sahil Gahlot and the deceased girl were married and not just live-in partners. Officials of the Crime Branch after interrogating Sahil, accused of strangulating Nikki, 25 with a phone's data cable and stuffing her body in the refrigerator of his family-owned dhaba in Mitraon village in South West Delhi, revealed that the duo had solemnised their marriage in an Arya Samaj Temple three years ago.

"During police interrogation, Sahil disclosed that Nikki had been asking him not to marry another girl because both had already solemnised their marriage in 2020 and were actually husband and wife and not live-in partners," Special CP Ravinder Yadav said. He also told police that Nikki was repeatedly objecting to his impending marriage, fixed by his family on February 10.

Fed up with her repeated objections, Sahil planned to kill Nikki and executed the murder along with his accomplices- family members and acquaintances, on February 10 on the day of his second marriage," Special CP Ravinder Yadav said. Delhi Police earlier told ANI that the Crime Branch had arrested five persons, including Sahil's father in connection with the case on charges of helping his son in the "conspiracy".

Sahil's father, Ashish, Naveen, Amar, and Lokesh were arrested by Crime Branch. Later it was revealed that among the arrested persons, Naveen-- a cousin of the prime accused-- is a Delhi Police Constable, who accompanied Sahil in hatching the conspiracy.

The five persons have been booked under sections 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence of Offence), 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed), and 212 (harbouring or concealing offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Wednesday, the last rites of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend with a charging cable, were performed in her native Haryana village of Jhajjar.

Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by Sahil after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman, police said. After his arrest on Tuesday, the accused Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand.

DCP Crime Branch Satish Kumar said that the accused is on remand for five days and an inquiry is on to identify the route taken that night. "The accused is on remand for five days and an inquiry is on. Multiple teams are working to identify the route taken by Sahil that night. We are also scanning CCTV footage," said the DCP crime.

Kumar further said that on February 9 there was an argument about his marriage and Sahil strangulated the victim with a mobile cable. "The accused was getting engaged on February 9. The accused went to meet Nikki at her flat and left early in the morning, they went to many places in Delhi, during which there was an argument about his marriage. During this, he got angry and strangulated the victim with a mobile cable, said DCP Crime Branch.

"After that, he kept the victim's body in the refrigerator in a dhaba in Mitraon village and then the accused went to his marriage. We are investigating deeply about this case," he added.

