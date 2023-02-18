Left Menu

UP: Two arrested in Greater Noida for pressuring MBBS student to convert

The incident occurred at the Dankaur Police Station area and the arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by an MBBS student.

UP: Two arrested in Greater Noida for pressuring MBBS student to convert
Two persons have been arrested from the Greater Noida area here for allegedly pressuring an MBBS student for religious conversion, police said. The accused were arrested from the Dankaur Police Station area on the basis of a complaint filed by the MBBS student, police said on Friday.

"A case has been registered under sections 323, 504, 506, 376 and anti-conversion law of Uttar Pradesh against the accused and they have been taken into custody," Dinesh Kumar Singh, ADCP Greater Noida said. According to the complainant, the student befriended a man named Aditya Sharma through social media while studying at Kota in Rajasthan and on his advice, she took admission in a medical college in Greater Noida.

However, later she came to know that his name was not Aditya Sharma but Mohammad Akhlaq Sheikh. The MBBS student alleged that the man befriended her by hiding his real name and proposed to marry her. He even called her to his friend's home in Lakshmi Nagar in Delhi and forcefully made physical relations with her. She also alleged that the accused Akhlaq took private pictures of her and threatened to make them viral.

The complainant said that on January 27, Akhlaq and his father Mohammad Moin Sheikh arrived at her college and started forcing her to convert. On refusal, Akhlaq allegedly abused and assaulted her. 

