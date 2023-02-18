Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor extends hearty welcome to President Murmu on her 2-day visit to state

President Murmu will grace the Mahashivaratri celebrations, organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore and will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on Sunday.

18-02-2023
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has extended a hearty welcome to President Droupadi Murmu who is on a two-day visit to the state, starting today. "Governor Ravi, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, extends a hearty welcome to our Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her first visit to this spiritual land of Saints, Sages and Poets," the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan tweeted.

President Murmu will grace the Mahashivaratri celebrations, organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore and will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on Sunday. Ahead of the President's two-day visit to Madurai, the security arrangements are being beefed up, state police sources earlier informed.

Notably, President Murmu will also be going to Madurai Meenakshi temple for the darshan of Lord Meenakshi Amman. Ahead of her visit, President Murmu's security team personally inspected the security arrangements in Madurai on Thursday. The District Collector also held a consultative meeting with the officers of all departments inside the temple, sources said.

As per the sources, President will participate in the Annadhana program after completing the Swami Darshan at the temple. Meanwhile, her security team has also collected the details of the people staying in the hotels in Madurai and the security checks on passengers at railway stations and airports have also been intensified.

The flying of drones also remained banned in the district, sources added. (ANI)

