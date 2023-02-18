Left Menu

Explosions reported after new missile attack on Ukraine

He said it was likely to be part of a Ukrainian air defence missile, and indicated that at least one Russian missile had been shot down. "Let's say this - the score for shot down missiles has been opened," he wrote on in the Telegram post.

Two explosions were heard in a west Ukrainian city as the country faced a new Russian missile salvo, local government officials said, with several regions limiting electricity supply as a precaution for potential strikes on the grid. Two explosions could be heard in the city of Khmelnytskyi, which lies 170 miles (274 km) west of Kyiv, the regional governor said.

Shortly after air raid alerts were issued nationwide on Saturday morning, authorities in several southern and eastern regions of Ukraine warned of possible precautionary power outages to limit damage to the grid in case of a strike. Russia, which invaded its neighbour nearly a year ago, has been targeting Ukraine's energy networks with massed missile salvos since last October.

Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the southern region of Mykolaiv, posted a picture on the Telegram messaging app of what appeared to be missile debris lying in a field. He said it was likely to be part of a Ukrainian air defence missile, and indicated that at least one Russian missile had been shot down.

"Let's say this - the score for shot down missiles has been opened," he wrote on in the Telegram post.

