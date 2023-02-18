Left Menu

Army, J-K police rescue man buried under avalanche in Kupwara

In a joint operation, officials of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday rescued a man who was buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara.

18-02-2023
Earlier this month, two foreign nationals were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. As many as 19 foreign nationals and 2 local guides were rescued.

Baramulla police informed through a statement that three teams comprising twenty-one Foreign nationals and two local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing. The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where the people went skiing.

On receiving the information Baramulla police mobilized joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the site of the avalanche. The joint rescue operations by the Jammu Kashmir Police and the tourism department saved twenty-one out of the trapped twenty-three people. Two foreign nationals lost their lives. Their bodies were sent to the hospital for further medical and legal procedures.

"During the rescue ops, 19 foreign nationals and 2 local guides have been rescued. Unfortunately, 2 foreign nationals lost their lives in the avalanche, and their bodies have also been recovered, which have been shifted to hospital for Medico-legal procedures," the police release stated. 

