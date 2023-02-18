Left Menu

"Fight together, BJP will go below 100 seats": Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells Congress

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday once again emphasised the strength of a united opposition and urged the Congress to come together and fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming general election.

ANI | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 16:44 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday once again emphasised the strength of a united opposition and urged the Congress to come together and fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming general election. Speaking at the 11th general convention of CPI-M, CM Nitish Kumar said, "I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen."

Bihar CM Kumar further said he is waiting for the Congress party to take a decision on whether to contest the 2024 election together. On behalf of the Congress, the event was attended by Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Speaking at the event Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "I came to represent on behalf of Congress. Earlier there was talk of the Gujarat model but now there should be the talk of the Bihar model and I will speak about it at every place in the country." Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attended the 11th General Convention of CPI-M and said that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated or sent to jail.

"Today the atmosphere and situation of the country are such that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated or sent to jail and if you stay with BJP you will be called 'Harishchandra'," the Deputy CM said. Bihar Deputy CM Yadav said, "No matter how much stain you have if you are with BJP, it will be cleaned inside the washing machine. All of you are fighting to save the Constitution of the country, so we thank all of you."

Earlier on Thursday Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he has no desire to become Prime Minister. Kumar said that he keeps telling the members of his party not to raise slogans for him as he has no desire to become Prime Minister in 2024.

When asked if he wants to be the Prime Minister in 2024 as slogans are being raised by the leaders of Mahagathbandhan, the Chief Minister said, "I keep telling them not to do that. I have no desire at all." Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav dismissed Kumar's desire to become Prime Minister and said that the veteran leader is focused on getting the opposition together for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"He (CM Nitish Kumar) is the CM and we are working under his guidance. The only agenda he has right now is bringing all opposition together. He has no desire to become the Prime Minister," said Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

