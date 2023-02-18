Left Menu

WFP boss warns of bottlenecks in northwest Syria, cash running out

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 16:53 IST
Local authorities in northwestern Syria are not giving the required access to the U.N. food agency, the head of the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Saturday, warning that the agency only had money left for about 60 days in its earthquake response programme.

"The Syrian and Turkish governments are really cooperating and are giving us the access we need to cross the border, but the problems we are running into is the cross-line operations into northwest Syria where the northwestern Syrian authorities are not giving us the access we need," WFP Director David Beasley told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"That is bottlenecking our operations. That has to get fixed straight away."

