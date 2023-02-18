Scoreboard: 2nd Test, India vs Australia, Day 2

Australia 2nd Innings: Usman Khawaja c Iyer b Jadeja 6 Travis Head not out 39 Marnus Labuschagne not out 16 Extras: 0 Total: (For 1 wicket in 12 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: 1-23 Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 6-1-26-0, Mohammed Shami 2-0-10-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-23-1, Axar Patel 1-0-2-0.

