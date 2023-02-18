Left Menu

UN allocates $250 mln for crises like famine threat in Africa

18-02-2023
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations will spend $250 million from its emergency fund to tackle "forgotten crises' around the world, including helping communities that are facing the risk of famine in Africa, its secretary general said on Saturday.

"I'm announcing the largest-ever allocation from our United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund," Antonio Guterres told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual African Union summit in Ethiopia.

