Fifth air separation facility of INOX Air Products goes on stream in TN

INOX Air Products, largest manufacturers of industrial and medical gases has commenced production at its Ultra-High Purity Cryogenic Medical Oxygen and Industrial Gases Plant set up at an outlay of Rs 150 crore, the company said on Saturday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here inaugurated the fifth air separation facility of INOX Air Products. INOX Air Products currently has similar gas plants in Manali on the outskirts of Chennai, Salem, Sriperumbudur and Tirunelveli. The air separation plant at Hosur which was commissioned in 20 months, would produce ultra-high purity cryogenic medical oxygen and industrial gases including liquid nitrogen and liquid argon.

The inauguration of the new plant on Saturday would fulfil the oxygen demand of more than 100 hospitals in Tamil Nadu as well as cater to the gases needs of industries.

''We are grateful for the support extended by the Government of Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The commissioning of the Ultra-High Purity Cryogenic Medical Oxygen and Industrial Gases plant in Hosur marks a significant milestone for us in our journey of servicing the nation's growth,'' INOX Air Products Director Siddharth Jain said.

With the inauguration of the fifth plant, INOXAP's current Liquid Oxygen manufacturing capacity in the State increases from 150 metric tonne to 300 metric tonne per day.

''Commissioned with a project outlay of Rs 150 crore, the new plant will also generate 150 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state,'' the company said.

''Our latest addition enhances our ability to ensure a continuous supply of medical oxygen, support the State's healthcare infrastructure, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the state's overall economic growth,'' he said.

''Our team worked tirelessly to ensure the project is delivered on time, and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts. INOX Air Products is committed to supporting the government's vision and contributing to the welfare of the nation,'' he said.

With the latest addition of the new facility, INOX Group has further strengthened its commitment to serving the nation by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen as well as supporting the government's vision of building a self-reliant India, the company said.

