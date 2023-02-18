Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’
UN News | Updated: 18-02-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 19:12 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Türkiye**
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- Caroline Holt
- Syria
- FAO Newsroom
- In Türkiye
- International Committee of
- Fabrizio Carboni
- The International Federation of Red Cross
- Middle East
- Bab al-
- Holt
- Near
- Türkiye
- Geneva
- Red Crescent Societies
- WFP Regional
- Idlib
- Aziz
- North Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aleppo's war-scarred citadel damaged in earthquake
In Syria's quake-hit Aleppo, survivors try to reach the missing
Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area
President Bashar Assad travels to quake-hit Aleppo
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war