Rajasthan: NIA conducts raids in Kota in PFI case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several locations in Kota on Saturday in connection with terror funding case related to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several locations in Kota on Saturday in connection with a terror funding case related to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). Sources said the NIA team conducted raids at Badi Masjid area under Kotwali police station, and Vigyan Nagar. The NIA team raided an old office of PFI and questioned a person named Ansar Indori.

Earlier on Saturday, NIA conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) case. The agency searched the residential and commercial premises of the suspects at three locations in Kota, one each in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan.

The NIA said they seized digital devices, air-gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents during the searches. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

The case is related to information received from reliable sources that PFI's Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Baran district in Rajasthan, and Mohammed Asif from Kota, along with the office bearers, members and cadres of the banned outfit are indulging in unlawful activities. The case was initially registered suo-moto by the NIA on September 19, 2022. (ANI)

