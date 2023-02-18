Scoreboard: ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG

India innings: Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Glenn 52 Shafali Verma c Brunt b Bell 8 Jemimah Rodrigues c Brunt b Glenn 13 Harmanpreet Kaur c Capsey b Ecclestone 4 Richa Ghosh not out 47 Deepti Sharma run out 7 Pooja Vastrakar not out 2 Extras: (NB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-57, 3-62, 4-105, 5-119.

Bowling: Katherine Sciver-Brunt 3-0-39-0, Lauren Bell 4-0-22-1, Charlie Dean 3-0-23-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-14-1, Sarah Glenn 4-0-27-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-15-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)