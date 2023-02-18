Left Menu

Scoreboard: ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG

PTI | Gqeberha | Updated: 18-02-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 22:05 IST
Scoreboard: ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG

India innings: Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Glenn 52 Shafali Verma c Brunt b Bell 8 Jemimah Rodrigues c Brunt b Glenn 13 Harmanpreet Kaur c Capsey b Ecclestone 4 Richa Ghosh not out 47 Deepti Sharma run out 7 Pooja Vastrakar not out 2 Extras: (NB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-57, 3-62, 4-105, 5-119.

Bowling: Katherine Sciver-Brunt 3-0-39-0, Lauren Bell 4-0-22-1, Charlie Dean 3-0-23-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-14-1, Sarah Glenn 4-0-27-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-15-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023