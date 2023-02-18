Left Menu

IIT Guwahati organizes workshop for women entrepreneurs

The one-day workshop focused on live sessions from experts on how to market the products produced by Micro-Enterprises and sell them in rural areas.

ANI | Updated: 18-02-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 22:53 IST
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati in collaboration with the Drishtee Foundation organized a workshop on the challenges of rural women's self-help groups in running micro-enterprises. The theme of the workshop was Rural Micro Enterprises: Pricing and Marketing Challenges. The one-day workshop focused on live sessions from experts on how to market the products produced by Micro-Enterprises and sell them in rural areas.

A total number of 50 participants supported by Drishtee Foundation consisting of women entrepreneurs running rural micro-enterprises and trainers from the Morigaon and Kamrup District of Assam, and around 50 Masters students from IIT Guwahati attended the workshop. The workshop was hosted by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of IIT Guwahati, that included multiple sessions and a panel discussion on the operational aspects of rural Micro-Enterprises in rural areas participated by the Institute experts and representatives of the women's group and skill trainers supported by the Drishtee foundation.

Speaking about the successfully hosting the workshop for women entrepreneurs, Prof. Sukanya Sarma, Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati, said, "We need to empower the rural communities to meet the local demands by producing locally--a way towards more self-reliant and dynamic rural economies." The workshop was followed by an exhibition of the products produced by the Micro-Enterprises assisted by the Drishtee Foundation.

Prof. Vimal Katiyar, Dean R&D, IIT Guwahati, and Prof. Sukanya Sarma, Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati, along with other faculty members including Dr Amarjyoti Mahanta, Assistant Professor, and, Dr Kuldeep Baishya, School of Business of IIT Guwahati, and Satyan Mishra and Paragdhar Konwar from Drishtee Foundation shared their knowledge with the participants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

