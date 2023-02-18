Indian Navy undertakes coastal clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam

As part of 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan' the Eastern Naval Command has dedicated one day each month to undertake coastal cleanup activity including rivers and lakes. The Coastal Cleanup activities for Feb 2023 were undertaken at Yarada beach, RK Beach, Bheemli Beach, Meghadripeta River Channel Visakhapatnam and at Hope Island, Kakinada on Saturday.

According to Indian Navy, the aim of these cleanup activities is to create awareness amongst the local communities regarding the hazards of plastic usage and its impact on the Oceans and Rivers. Over 550 Service and DSC personnel of the Eastern Naval Command and local residents participated in the cleanup drives at the coastal areas spread across the city. Around 410 kg of non-biodegradable waste including plastic bottles, wrappers, thermocol, glass pieces etc, were collected from these sites to restore them to their natural pristine conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)