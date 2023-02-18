Manipur: Assam Rifles organises rally to acknowledge ex-servicemen's contribution

The Assam Rifles on Saturday conducted a mega rally to acknowledge the contribution of former servicemen in Manipur and strengthen the bond with them. This rally, which was conducted under the aegis of the Director General of Assam Rifles (DGAR) at the Mantripukhri Garrison, elicited the participation of more than 450 ex-servicemen from all the districts of the State including World War II veterans, Veer Naris, widows and their dependents.

The rally was organised under the theme of 'Serving Those Who Served Us' and aimed at connecting the veterans, strengthening bonds with them and also acknowledging their contribution to the country. The occasion was graced by Lieutenant General P C Nair, Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), PhD, and Director General (DG) Assam Rifles as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Nair lauded the contribution of the veterans and serving soldiers of Manipur who contributed immensely to ensure the security and prosperity of the North-East and the country. The veterans were informed about various beneficiary schemes including the recruitment rallies, sports quota for recruitment in Assam Rifles, reservation in various educational institutes/hostels, Ayushman Bharat and extension of the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

He also highlighted the conception of an Ex-servicemen (ESM) Cell at every Unit level, the adoption of Veer Naris and disabled veterans and the outreach programme, under which the Assam Rifles is reaching out to Veer Naris and veterans pan India. Meanwhile, a felicitation ceremony was also organised in the event to felicitate the Veer Naris, World War II veterans and other ex-servicemen. The representatives of HQ DGAR, Shillong also provided a platform for the registration of grievances and their immediate redressal.

As part of the rally, a Medical cum Dental Camp was organised in which doctors from Assam Rifles along with specialist doctors from RIMS, Imphal and from the State Government Medical Department provided consultation and medicines to the veterans and their dependents. The veterans were also distributed various medical aids like wheelchairs, spectacles, walking sticks, hearing aids and portable commodes at the venue. A number of stalls promoting Skill development, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, Fishery and Small Scale were also set up in the rally. In addition facilities including CSD, banking, Aadhar and PAN card registration etc were also provided to the veterans and their dependents.

After the event was concluded, the ex-servicemen expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the DG Assam Rifles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)