Kerala: Two drown, one missing in Pamba river

Officials said that the trio had come to Mavelikkara along with five others from Chettikulangara for the ongoing Maramon convention. They have been identified as Merin (18), Mefin (15), and Abin (24).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two youths drowned and another went missing while bathing in Pamba river in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday.

Officials said that the trio had come to Mavelikkara along with five others from Chettikulangara for the ongoing Maramon convention. They have been identified as Merin (18), Mefin (15), and Abin (24). According to police, the trio had ventured into the river for taking a bath from a ghat when the incident took place.

"Merine and Mefin, who happened to be brothers, drowned. Their bodies recovered later," officials said. "The search for Abin, son of Thottappurath Rajan, is still on," they added.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

