Goa: 11 detained for keeping two hostage, demanding ransom

As many as 11 people were detained for allegedly demanding ransom by keeping two persons hostage, the police informed on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 08:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 08:51 IST
The accused detained by Goa police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 11 people were detained for allegedly abducdemanding ransom by keeping two persons hostage, the police said on Sunday. SP North Goa, Nidhin Valsan, told the media that the Goa Police had received input from Hyderabad Police, based on which they took the action and rescued the victims.

"We got information from Hyderabad Police that two persons from Hyderabad have been kept hostage here and ransom is being demanded for their release," he said. "We acted on it and detained 11 people," the SP said while adding that the two victims have been rescued safely.

"We are further looking into the case," he added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

