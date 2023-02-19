Kerala: Devotees perform 'Bali Tharpanam' ritual at Aluva Manappuram on Mahashivratri

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, thousands of devotees on Saturday performed the 'Bali Tharpanam' at Aluva Manappuram, near the Aluva Siva temple of Kerala and the ritual will continue on Sunday. 'Bali Tharpanam refers to the ritualistic practice of making offerings to propitiate one's ancestors.

Aluva Siva temple has made elaborate arrangements for the Maha Shivratri this year. The Devasom board has set up 116 sacrificial altars for devotees to offer 'Bali' (sacrifice). All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Devotees in huge numbers come here to offer Bali Tharpanam (sacrifices in the memory of one's ancestors). Mahashivratri, which translates to 'the great night of Lord Shiva', is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in the country.

It is celebrated annually with much fervour across the country. It's believed that while there is a Shivratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Mahashivratri, happens only once a year, in February/March, when winter draws to a close and spring arrives.

Of the 12 Shivratris observed in any given year, Mahashivratri is considered especially auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which signifies the coming together of male and female energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness. According to Indian mythology, to protect the world from evil, Lord Shiva drank poison and held it in his throat instead of swallowing it. Because of this, his throat turned blue and he came to be known as 'Neelakantha'.

Every state, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, celebrate Mahashivratri with much pomp and fervour every year. On this day, the devotees of Lord Shiva undergo a 24-hour fast. Unlike many other Hindu festivals, the Mahashivratri puja is performed at night.

Devotees can consume only ragi, sabudana, fruits, and vegetables during the fast. (ANI)

