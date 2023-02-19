Acute staff shortage hampers smooth functioning of Himachal Agriculture Department, 1,165 out of 2,852 posts vacant

The Himachal Agriculture Department is facing acute staff shortage as 40 per cent of posts are lying vacant in various categories, data procured from the agriculture department has revealed.

A total of 1,165 posts out of 2,852 posts are vacant that is hampering the smooth functioning of the department, officials said.

As many as 122 out of 328 posts of Agriculture Development officers, 17 out of 71 posts of Subject Matter Specialists (SMS), 285 out of 700 posts of Agriculture Extension Officers, 30 out of 60 posts of Assistant Agriculture Development Officers and 26 out of 38 posts of Laboratory Assistants are lying vacant affecting the functioning of the department which are the core departments for rural development.

All these officials are the link between the farmers and the department and play a key role in keeping the farmers abreast with latest technology, guiding them on effects of weather changes, fertility of land, sowing and harvesting and introducing new disease resistant and low water consuming varieties of crops, they said.

Himachal Pradesh being predominantly a rural and agricultural state with farmers in large areas depending on rains for cultivation, the role of these officials is crucial in assisting the farmers, the officials stressed.

92 out of 140 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT), 36 out of 84 posts of Junior Engineers, 64 out of 113 posts of drivers, all the 12 posts of tractor drivers, all the five posts of machine man, and 35 out of 67 posts of Chowkidars are also vacant.

Even on the clerical side the situation is no better, and both technical and non-technical staff are overburdened with work. They are worried as posts lying vacant for a long time could be treated as superfluous and scrapped, depriving the employees of promotion in feeder posts, the department officials said.

There is no plough man in the department as five out of six posts of Patwaris, who verify land ownership, map the areas of various crops and conduct 'Girdawari' in case of natural calamities to assess the loss of crops are vacant, said Kishore from Arki, a farmer from Solan district.

Recently, as many as 119 posts of Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) was filled through promotion and 22 through direct recruitment while a case regarding Agriculture Officer (AO) is pending in the court.

The interview for 52 posts of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) are being conducted through direct recruitment (on contract basis) by the HP Public Service Commission Shimla, said Director Agriculture B R Takhi, adding that the department is taking necessary steps to fill the vacant posts through promotions.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar told PTI that the department is being streamlined and all the vacant posts including the ones of retired employees would be filled in phases.

''Our government is committed to filling all vacant posts in the line departments, so that the public welfare works could speed up,'' he said.

