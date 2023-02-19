Left Menu

Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal's Hamirpur

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-02-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 12:49 IST
Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal's Hamirpur
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-four ration bags supplied through fair price shops were found abandoned in the Paplah forest here with locals alleging that the ration of the poor is being wasted. Some locals found the abandoned bags of ration, including rice, pulses and wheat, in the forest and informed the gram panchayat and its functionaries.

The locals said that the pile of gunny bags found along with a photograph of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee seemed to be from a fair price ration shop.

The incident has created problems for the departments of Food and Supplies and HP state civil supplies corporation, the agencies that supply rations to the fair price shops as its functioning has come under question.

Surendra Kumar, former 'Uppradhan' of Panchayat Papalah demanded an inquiry into the matter and said that a complaint would be made to the Bhoranj MLA, Suresh Kumar in this regard.

When contacted, Sanjeev Verma, the regional manager of HP Civic Supplies Corporation said that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and the guilty would be brought to book.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023