Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal's Hamirpur

Twenty-four ration bags supplied through fair price shops were found abandoned in the Paplah forest here with locals alleging that the ration of the poor is being wasted. Some locals found the abandoned bags of ration, including rice, pulses and wheat, in the forest and informed the gram panchayat and its functionaries.

The locals said that the pile of gunny bags found along with a photograph of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee seemed to be from a fair price ration shop.

The incident has created problems for the departments of Food and Supplies and HP state civil supplies corporation, the agencies that supply rations to the fair price shops as its functioning has come under question.

Surendra Kumar, former 'Uppradhan' of Panchayat Papalah demanded an inquiry into the matter and said that a complaint would be made to the Bhoranj MLA, Suresh Kumar in this regard.

When contacted, Sanjeev Verma, the regional manager of HP Civic Supplies Corporation said that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and the guilty would be brought to book.

